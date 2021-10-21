18 Singaporeans die of Covid-19 complications

Eighteen Singaporeans, aged 55 to 96, have died of complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore's death toll to 264, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded here in a single day. The previous highest number was 15 deaths recorded on Oct 14.

Of the 18 recorded yesterday, 16 were men and two were women. Nine were vaccinated, eight were unvaccinated, and one was partially vaccinated.

All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Yesterday was the 31st day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,862 new Covid-19 infections in total, MOH said, with 3,221 new cases in the community, 630 in migrant worker dormitories and 11 imported cases.

The local cases included 568 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 158,587.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, four had new cases.

Bukit Batok Home for the Aged saw 39 new cases, bringing its total to 92. They comprise 90 residents and two staff members.

Two new cases were added to AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio, bringing the size of the cluster to 21. All of the 21 cases are residents.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling and Acacia Home in Admiralty had one new case each.

As at yesterday, there were 17,084 patients in home recovery, 3,941 in community care facilities and 887 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,718 patients in hospital, with 337 of them requiring oxygen support, and 67 in the intensive care unit.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 622,452 individuals have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots and another 92,000 have booked their appointments for booster shots.