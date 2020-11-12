18 new imported Covid-19 cases, the most since April

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,091.

All were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprised two permanent residents, four work pass holders, 10 work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and one special pass holder.

This is the highest number of imported cases since April 1 when 19 had the virus.

The two permanent residents included a 40-year-old man who arrived from India and a 22-year-old woman who travelled from Indonesia.

Of the 14 employed in Singapore, 10 are foreign domestic workers who returned from Myanmar and Indonesia.

The four work pass holders who tested positive for the virus arrived from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Myanmar.

The dependant's pass holder is a 23-year-old woman who returned from Nepal, while the special pass holder is a 35-year-old man who arrived from Russia to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

All of them were tested while serving their SHN.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, added MOH.

The serological test result for the 25-year-old Malaysian who was identified as a community case on Tuesday has come back positive.

Update on cases

New cases: 18 Imported: 18 (2 permanent residents, 4 work pass holders, 10 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 special pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 73 In hospitals: 33 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 40 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,975 Discharged yesterday: 5 TOTAL CASES: 58,091

The man was tested twice using the polymerase chain reaction test.

He works as a cleaner at an office building at PaxOcean Singapore shipyard, which is has been linked to a previous case, but there are no indications that they had interacted.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week.

Both cases are currently unlinked.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 57,975 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 40 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.