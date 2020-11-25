18 new imported cases; none in community for 14th straight day

There were 18 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, all of which were imported, including 13 who are foreign domestic workers.

There were also no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since Feb 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

This was after the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru at 15 Penjuru Walk was closed as it had no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

With yesterday's new cases all being imported, it means that there were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories for the 14th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23.

There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,183.

The new patients had been placed on stay-home notice on their arrival in Singapore.

Of the 18 new cases, two were Singaporeans who returned from the Netherlands and Indonesia.

The other cases were a 37-year-old male work pass holder and a 35-year-old female dependant's pass holder who both arrived from Pakistan, as well as a 47-year-old male short-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, said MOH.

Update on cases

New cases: 18 Imported: 18 (13 work permit holders, 2 Singaporeans, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder, 1 work pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 76 In hospitals: 37 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 39 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,064 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 58,183

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 58,064 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, while 39 are recuperating in community facilities.

One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.