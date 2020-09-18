18 new cases here, lowest daily figure in 6 months

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

This is the lowest daily figure since March 16, which had 17 cases.

Yesterday's new cases included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 48-year-old Indian national is unlinked to previous cases.

He was confirmed to be positive on Wednesday. Although asymptomatic, he was detected from the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside dormitories.

There were also two new imported cases - a work pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who returned from India.

Both were asymptomatic and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Sim Lim Square was the only new place added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, MOH said yesterday.

A visit to the mall was recorded on Sept 4.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Update on cases

New cases: 18 Imported: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 15 Active cases: 466 In hospitals: 43 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 423 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,024 Discharged yesterday: 84 TOTAL CASES: 57,532

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 15 new coronavirus cases announced yesterday, taking the total to 57,532.

Among these, 10 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories, which is conducted every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced by MOH yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

With 84 cases discharged yesterday, 57,024 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remain in hospital, while 423 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.