16,870 new Covid-19 cases, normal spike after long weekend: MOH

There were 16,870 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore yesterday, almost triple the 5,979 cases on Tuesday.

The last time single-day cases was this high was on March 9, with 17,051 cases, after the previous Omicron waved peaked.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on its website that the increase was due to the spike normally seen after a long weekend.

It added: "The seven-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400."

There were 9,989 new cases on July 6. The week-on-week infection ratio rose to 1.01 yesterday from 0.91 on Tuesday, MOH reported in an update on its website. The ratio on July 6 was 1.26.

The figure refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over that of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH said there were 734 patients hospitalised, with 14 in intensive care and 90 requiring oxygen support. There were three deaths reported.

Of the new local cases, 906 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Another 15,072 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they had no symptoms or the symptoms were mild.

There were 892 new imported cases, with 38 detected through PCR tests and 854 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,557,648 Covid-19 cases and 1,440 deaths.