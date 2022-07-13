16,870 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 16,870 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Wednesday (July 13), almost triple the 5,979 cases on Tuesday.

This tops the 13,166 cases on March 22.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on its website that the increase was due to the spike normally seen after a long weekend.

It added: "The seven-day moving average number of local cases has remained stable over the past week, at about 8,400."

There were 9,989 new cases on Wednesday last week.

The week-on-week infection ratio rose to 1.01 on Wednesday from 0.91 on Tuesday, MOH reported in an update on its website.