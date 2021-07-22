162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 87 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 5 to KTV clusters

SINGAPORE - There were 162 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday (July 22), including 87 cases connected to a growing cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 541.

There were also five new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which has a total of 220 cases.

Of the 162 locally transmitted cases, 59 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There were 51 other linked cases detected through surveillance, as well as 52 new unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the cases are six seniors above 70 years old who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also eight imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the MOH added.

Five of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while three developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 63,791.

More details will be announced on Thursday night, MOH said.