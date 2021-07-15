16-year-old who had cardiac arrest after Covid-19 vaccine jab transferred out of ICU

SINGAPORE - The 16-year-old boy who suffered from cardiac arrest after taking his Covid-19 vaccine has been transferred out of the intensive care unit and his medical condition remains stable, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (July 15).

MOH told The Straits Times that the patient has been transferred to a high dependency ward in the coronary care unit for close monitoring and observation.

On July 5, MOH said that the boy had collapsed following a weightlifting session six days after his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine.

"We are still investigating the underlying cause. Our priority is the well-being of the patient, and he is under the close medical care of an excellent team in the National University Hospital," said MOH on Thursday.

"Our hopes and well wishes are with him and his family for a steady recovery," it added.

MOH reiterated that the death of a 16-year-old boy whose obituary had gone viral was not vaccine-related, and that the boy had not received any doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"We urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may add to the family's grief or cause public alarm," it added.

In Facebook post on Wednesday, MOH said that it was aware of the "speculation in Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups" featuring an obituary that led to the conjecture that the teenager had died from a "vaccine-related severe adverse event".

It had clarified that the boy's death was not due to the vaccine, and that the two cases were unrelated.