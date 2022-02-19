15,836 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,491 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a total of 15,836 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Feb 19), down from 18,094 cases recorded the day before.

The number of patients hospitalised stood at 1,491, up from 1,458 on Friday, the health ministry said in its daily update on Saturday.

For the 15th successive day, hospitalisation numbers have exceeded the 1,000 mark.

There were 43 patients in the intensive care unit, up from 39 on Friday. A total of 182 patients required oxygen support.

There were four deaths reported on Saturday.

Of the 15,699 local cases recorded on Saturday, 13,995 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 1,704 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were also 137 new imported cases, with 71 detected through PCR tests and 66 through ART.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.54, up from 1.46 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Friday, Singapore has recorded a total of 567,355 Covid-19 cases, with 941 deaths.

About 94 per cent of the eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 65 per cent has received the vaccine booster shot.