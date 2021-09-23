1,504 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; two unvaccinated women die

SINGAPORE - A total of 1,504 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 23), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its latest nightly update.

Two unvaccinated Singaporean women, aged 71 and 93, have also died of Covid-19 complications, taking the death toll to 70.

The latest daily total is the highest since the pandemic began, up from the previous high of 1,457 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the local cases on Thursday, 1,218 were in the community and 273 cases were among dormitory residents, said MOH. Of these, 343 are seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining 13 cases were imported.

As for the latest deaths, the 71-year-old woman died on Thursday, the same day she tested positive for Covid-19. She had a history of cancer, said MOH.

The 93-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 17 and died on Thursday.

She had a history of heart failure, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, said MOH.

Large clusters at Maple Bear pre-school in Orchard Road and at two dormitories were also announced by MOH.

The cluster at the pre-school had 12 cases, with transmission detected among staff and pre-schoolers.

Of these, there are eight pre-schoolers and a household member of a case.

Six new cases at Bukit Batok Road/Plantation Crescent dormitory were announced by MOH on Thursday, taking the total number of cases there to 23. There is no registered dorm at this address, but there is a Build-To-Order worksite in the area.

Seven new cases were added to the cluster at Tampines Dormitory, which now has 26 cases.

Another 86 children under 12 have been infected with Covid-19, noted MOH.

A total of 529 Covid-19 new cases from this age group have been reported since Sept 16.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 82,860.

There are currently 1,120 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 1,083 the day before.

There are 163 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, up from 145 the day before.

There are also 23 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 19 on Wednesday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 155 are seniors above the age of 60.

Read the full MOH press release here.