15 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There are 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Friday noon (June 25), taking Singapore's total to 62,513, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 15 are in the community and five are imported.

The 15 community cases include three unlinked cases. The remaining 12 are linked to existing cases.

Of the linked cases, four had already been quarantined, while the other eight were detected through surveillance.

Four out of the five imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. All had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

As at Thursday noon, 136 patients remained hospitalised, including four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 182 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Friday night.