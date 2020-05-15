1,400 former Covid-19 patients staying on two cruise ships at Marina Bay Cruise Centre

SINGAPORE - About 1,400 foreign workers who have recovered from Covid-19 infections are now on two cruise ships docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

The Singapore Tourism Board said on Thursday (May 14) that the SuperStar Gemini started taking in workers late last month, while the SuperStar Aquarius was declared ready to receive them on May 1.

Ms Annie Chang, director of cruise at the Singapore Tourism Board, said the ships can implement necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all on board.

She said they were designed to allow fresh air to be piped in, and air is not re-circulated between cabins and common areas.

"The foreign workers are allowed to use designated outdoor spaces during scheduled timings.

"Strict safe distancing measures, such as chairs at recreation spaces spaced 1m apart, are enforced on board the ship," said Ms Chang.

"There are two foreign workers per cabin, and food is catered and brought on board the ship for the workers."

The workers have their temperature checked daily.

Those who are unwell will be taken off the ship for immediate medical attention at a designated medical facility set up at the cruise centre.

Both ships are run by Genting Cruise Lines.

Mr Michael Goh, head of international sales at Genting and president of Dream Cruises, told The Straits Times that just over 200 employees are on each ship to support the operations.

The staff have been briefed and trained on safety procedures.

Mr Goh said: "They will also be equipped with personal protective equipment when carrying out their duties.

"Temperature checks will be done daily and ship crew will have to comply with prevailing social distancing measures."

He declined to say how much Genting Cruise Lines is being paid for the use of the two ships.

But he added that the company will be ready to participate in more of such initiatives where possible.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that about 20,000 workers who have Covid-19 are expected to recover and will be discharged by the end of the month.

More will be expected to recover next month and be ready to resume work.