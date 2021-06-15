14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 5 unlinked; no imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Tuesday noon (June 15), taking Singapore's total to 62,315, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All were locally transmitted within the community.

Five of the community cases are unlinked and nine are linked to previous cases. Of the linked cases, five had already been placed under quarantine, while the other four were detected through surveillance.

No imported cases or cases from workers' dormitories were reported.

As at Monday night, 138 patients remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 235 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.