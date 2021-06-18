14 new Covid-19 cases in community; 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Friday noon (June 18), taking Singapore's total to 62,382, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 14 were in the community and two were imported.

The 14 community cases include four unlinked cases. The remaining 10 are linked to existing cases.

Of the linked cases, five had already been quarantined, while the other five were detected through surveillance.

Both imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. They had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were reported in the migrant workers' dormitories.

As at Thursday night, 151 patients remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 221 are recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Friday night.