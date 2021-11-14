14 more people die of Covid-19; infection growth rate dips below 1

There were 2,304 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from 3,099 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.98, down from 1.04 on Friday.

Fourteen more people, aged between 61 and 94, have died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them, except for a partially vaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions.

The infection growth rate had been below one for nine straight days, before it rose to 1.04 on Friday.

This was due to fewer swabs having been done over the Deepavali public holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics.

The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A rate that is more than one suggests that the number of new weekly infections is still increasing.

The latest deaths take Singapore's total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 576.

Yesterday's new infections comprised 2,179 cases in the community, 120 in migrant worker dormitories and five imported cases.

Among the community cases, there were 388 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 235,480.

There are currently 253 Covid-19 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards and 51 who are unstable and being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the ministry.

There are 72 patients who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall ICU utilisation rate yesterday was at 66.3 per cent, down from 67 per cent on Friday.

Of the 398 ICU beds, 123 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Another 141 beds are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 134 beds are empty.

Two new cases were reported yesterday at the Institute of Mental Health, bringing the number of cases in that cluster to 422.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Iman Childcare (Woodgrove), Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village, Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village, Safari House Preschool (Toa Payoh) and Surya Home in Buangkok.

These clusters each reported one to five new cases.