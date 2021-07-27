136 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 36 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

This takes Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases to 64,453.
SINGAPORE -There were 136 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday (July 27), including 36 cases from the growing cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases there to 894.

There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 245 cases.

Of the 136 locally transmitted cases, 59 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 22 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 55 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health added.

Two of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while one developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

A total of 139 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at Tuesday afternoon, bringing Singapore's total to 64,453.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

