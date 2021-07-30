131 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 28 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 131 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday (July 30), including 28 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 997 as at noon on Friday.

There was also one new case linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 249 cases.

Of the 131 locally transmitted cases, 64 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 15 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 52 were new unlinked cases.

One of the locally transmitted cases is a senior above 70 who is partially vaccinated, and is at risk of serious illness.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while the rest developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

As at Friday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 64,861.

MOH will provide more details on Friday night.