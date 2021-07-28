130 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 27 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 130 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 28), including 27 cases from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 929 as at noon on Wednesday.

There were also two new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 247 cases.

Of the 130 locally transmitted cases, 61 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 21 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 48 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

Two of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while four developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

As at Wednesday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 64,589.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.