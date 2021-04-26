1/3 of TCM practitioners meet criteria for cert renewal

About one-third of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners in Singapore have met the criteria to renew their practising certificate one year ahead of the deadline.

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon gave this update on Saturday during a charity event at the Capitol Theatre that was organised by TCM charity Sian Chay Medical Institution. According to government data site data.gov.sg, there were over 2,200 active TCM practitioners here in 2019.

Despite being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, many TCM practitioners continued to participate in the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses for the industry, Dr Koh said.

"I am heartened that about one-third of our TCM practitioners have been keeping up to date... one year ahead of time," he said.

The CPE programme for TCM practitioners was first implemented in January 2013 on a voluntary basis. But it was made compulsory from April 1 last year for all fully and conditionally registered TCM practitioners. This means that TCM practitioners need to meet certain criteria by end-April next year before their practising certificates are renewed.

Dr Koh also urged practitioners to make full use of the TCM development grant funding provided by the Health Ministry to participate in the CPE courses to upgrade their knowledge so as to continue to provide good care for patients.

"With Singapore's ageing population and increased prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare services and resources will continue to increase. TCM plays an important complementary role to support this rising demand for healthcare services," Dr Koh said during the event, which was supported by radio station 96.3 Hao FM and Shin Min Daily News - both media outlets under Singapore Press Holdings.

"As Singapore's healthcare services continue to evolve, I hope our TCM organisations... will continue to advance professional development of Singapore's TCM sector and raise the professional standards of TCM in Singapore."