13 new community Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 6 unlinked; 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (June 26), taking Singapore's total to 62,530.

Of these cases, 13 are in the community and four are imported.

The 13 community cases include six unlinked cases. The remaining seven are linked to existing cases.

Of the linked cases, four were already quarantined, while the other three were detected through surveillance.

The four imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

No new cases were reported in the migrant worker dormitories.

Singapore has had 35 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.