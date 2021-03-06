1 community infection among 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (March 6), taking Singapore's total to 60,020.

They included 12 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was one new case in the community.

On Friday, MOH announced nine new Covid-19 cases, all imported.

It said the patients had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices.

All were asymptomatic.

Of Friday's cases, three were dependant's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and South Africa.

One was a long-term visit pass holder from South Africa.

Three were work pass holders who came from India and the Philippines.

The last two cases announced on Friday were work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, one of whom was a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

No new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories were announced on Friday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the same period.

With 13 cases discharged on Friday, 59,855 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 17 patients remained in hospital on Friday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 91 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.