13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (March 8), taking Singapore's total to 60,046.

All of the 13 new cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health.

No new community cases or cases in workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, there were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the MOH.

All of them were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore. They comprised one student's pass holder, 10 work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

The student's pass holder is a 19-year-old woman who arrived from Sri Lanka.

The work permit holders arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The other cases were a 13-year-old boy who arrived from Bangladesh with his parent, who works here, and a 49-year-old woman who travelled from Sri Lanka to visit her child studying here.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases per week in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community increased to three cases in the past week, from two cases in the week before.

With 15 cases discharged on Sunday, 59,879 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 24 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 86 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 115.6 million people. More than 2.6 million people have died.