13 new cases in community from one shophouse

A shophouse in Veerasamy Road in Little India was the residence of 13 of the 15 Covid-19 community cases announced yesterday. It is also linked to an earlier confirmed case.

Of the 13, eight are cases of recent infections, while three are likely to be cases of past infections that are no longer infectious.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if the other two are past infection cases.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) also said there were no Singaporeans among the 15 community cases, all of whom are men.

Two of them are permanent residents, six are work pass holders and the remaining seven are work permit holders not living in dorms.

The work pass and work permit holders are all Indian nationals.

All 15 infected men are asymptomatic. But they were diagnosed to have Covid-19 after they had to undergo testing as they were household contacts of earlier cases.

Thirteen of them were living under the same roof as Case 33,273 who was confirmed in the past week.

MOH said all 15 had earlier been put under quarantine.

One of the six work pass holders, who is a case of past infection, was a housemate of a confirmed case in Bendemeer Road, and has been quarantined at a government facility since May 30.

One of the two permanent resident cases is a household contact of previously confirmed cases, and has been placed under quarantine since May 7. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if this is a case of a past infection, MOH said.

The 15 community cases yesterday are the highest number of such cases since MOH started including work pass holders not living in dormitories to its count of community cases on May 20.

The previous peak of community infections was on April 27, when there were 18.

Four new clusters, comprising three dormitories and one worksite, were announced yesterday.

The worksite is in Kampong Bugis, while the three dorms are at 212 Tagore Lane, 63 Tuas South Avenue 1 and 109 Ubi Avenue 4.

Foreign workers living in dormitories make up 502 of the 517 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 36,922.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

A cluster at 3 Buroh Lane has been closed as no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

MOH also said that on May 25, a confirmed case had visited the FairPrice outlet in Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, at 399 Yung Sheng Road, between 4pm and 4.30pm. This new time slot has been added to the list of places visited by community cases.

The full list of places, along with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, is on MOH's website.

While there is no need to avoid these places, those who have gone to these places should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH, adding that they should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

The daily average for new community cases has increased to six in the past week from five the week before, said MOH. Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

Yesterday, 322 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 23,895.

Update on cases

New cases: 517 Imported: 0

In community: 15 (2 PRs, 6 work pass holders, 7 work permit holders)

In dormitories: 502 Active cases: 12,994 In hospitals: 303 (5 in ICU)

In community facilities: 12,691 Deaths: 24 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 23,895 Discharged yesterday: 322 TOTAL CASES: 36,922

Currently, 303 confirmed cases are still in hospital with five of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 12,691 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-four people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.