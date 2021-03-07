13 imported cases of Covid-19; none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (March 7), taking Singapore's total to 60,033.

All 13 were imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It added that more details of the cases would be shared later on Sunday night.

On Saturday, MOH announced 13 new Covid-19 cases, 12 of which were imported.

It said the 12 patients had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices.

Of the 12 imported cases, one was symptomatic while the others were asymptomatic.

Seven were work permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, and three of these are foreign domestic workers.

One of the other imported cases was a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia, while another was a permanent resident from Malaysia.

The other three imported cases were a work pass holder and two dependant's passes from India.

There was also one new case in the community announced on Saturday. The 35-year-old Indonesian woman is a foreign domestic worker who arrived in Singapore on Jan 20 and had served her stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Feb 3.

She had previously swabbed negative twice, on Jan 18 and Feb 2.

However, her infection was detected when she took a pre-departure test on March 4 in preparation for her return to Indonesia. She was asymptomatic at the time.

Another test taken by the National Public Health Laboratory on March 5 came back negative but a serological test returned positive.

This likely indicates a past infection, and she is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, said MOH.

Nevertheless, the ministry added that it is taking all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all her identified close contacts on quarantine.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four per week in the past two weeks.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

With nine cases discharged on Saturday, 59,879 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 22 patients remained in hospital on Saturday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 90 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.