129 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 61 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - There were 129 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Monday noon (July 26), including 61 cases connected to the growing cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 853.

There were also six new cases linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 243 cases.

Of the 129 locally transmitted cases, 76 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 25 linked cases were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 28 were new unlinked cases.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

Three of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while three developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 64,314.

Singapore has had 37 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Monday night.