12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including nine imported ones

Singapore has confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The imported cases include a 44-year-old man who attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia. There are now five local cases linked to the event.

A 52-year-old woman was linked to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong, which is Singapore's largest cluster, with 45 cases.

Singapore now has 212 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The man, Case 202, was in Malaysia from Feb 28 to March 3. He reported the onset of symptoms on March 3, and sought treatment at a GP clinic over the next two days, before going to Sengkang General Hospital where he is warded.

Before he was admitted, he had visited the Masjid Al-Mawaddah in Compassvale Bow, in Sengkang, and Masjid Al-Istiqamah in Serangoon North. He lives in Anchorvale Drive, in Sengkang.

Among the imported cases is a 56-year-old German national and Singapore long-term visit pass holder who had travelled to Germany and Switzerland from February to March. He is Case 210.

Case 206 is a 33-year-old New Zealand woman and Singapore long-term visit pass holder who had been to the United States from Feb 28 to March 13.

Of the three non-imported cases, Case 201 is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster. The Singaporean woman reported the onset of symptoms on March 5 and sought GP treatment the same day.

Before she was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, she mostly stayed at home in Teck Whye Lane, in Choa Chu Kang.

The second case is a 35-year-old Filipino woman who is a Singapore long-term visit pass holder. She is linked to Case 142, which is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

The last is a 26-year-old Singaporean with no recent travel history to affected places.

The Health Ministry also provided updates on 11 cases announced last Friday.

Case 191, a 24-year-old Malaysian national and Singapore work pass holder who works as a member of the Singapore Airlines cabin crew, was classified as an imported case.

Of cases 197 and 199 - the two Singaporean men who had attended the religious gathering in Malaysia - one works at Vopak Terminals Singapore in 51 Banyan Avenue, and the other delivers for GrabFood.

As of yesterday, a total of 105 cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospital.

Of the 107 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.