12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,285.

All 12 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories and none in the community.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, there were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

All 13 new cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The new cases comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident, 10 work permit holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean, a 38-year-old man who had returned from Indonesia, experienced the onset of symptoms last Friday and was confirmed positive on Sunday.

The remaining 12 cases are asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, the ministry said on Monday night.

The permanent resident is a 47-year-old woman who arrived from India. She is linked to a case confirmed last Thursday.

That earlier case is a Singaporean who also arrived here from India.

The 10 work permit holders, who are currently employed in Singapore, arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The last case - the dependant's pass holder - arrived from Bangladesh.

They were all tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

With eight cases discharged on Monday, 58,153 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 28 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 48 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week, of which one is currently unlinked.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 67 million people. More than 1.5 million people have died.