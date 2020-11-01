12 imported Covid-19 cases; NUS to lift zoning restrictions

Twelve new coronavirus cases were reported here yesterday, bringing the total number to 58,015.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said all 12 were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here. There were no new community cases yesterday.

All but one of the new cases were asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

Two cases were Singaporeans who had returned from Indonesia and the United States. One of the other cases was a permanent resident who had returned from Indonesia, while another was a dependant's pass holder from Greece.

Of the remaining eight cases, two were work permit holders returning from the Philippines, and the other six were work permit holders from Indonesia.

MOH said that all close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to pick up any asymptomatic cases. Serological tests will also be carried out on close contacts to see if any of the 12 could have been infected by them.

MOH also announced that the cluster at Kian Teck Dormitory has been closed as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases the week before to two in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also fell from three to two in the same period. With four cases discharged yesterday, 57,898 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 32 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Yesterday, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced that it would lift zoning restrictions from Dec 6 in the wake of the low number of community cases in recent weeks. Five self-sufficient zones were created on NUS campuses in June to minimise overcrowding and intermingling.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 12 (2 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 8 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 74 In hospitals: 42 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 32 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,898 Discharged yesterday: 4 TOTAL CASES: 58,015

Separately, MOH announced yesterday that two influenza vaccines, which had been suspended after people who received them in South Korea died, could be used again.

MOH said the vaccines, SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra, had been assessed to be safe for use following a thorough review of information from the South Korean health authorities, as well as further review by the Health Sciences Authority here.

• Additional reporting by Clara Chong