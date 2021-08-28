113 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 25 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 113 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Saturday noon (Aug 28), with 25 of these cases linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster, which was first uncovered on Tuesday, to 176.

Of the remaining 88 cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another 27 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 29 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

There were also eight imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other four developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 121 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 67,171.

More details will be shared on Saturday night.