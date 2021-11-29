1,103 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; ICU ratio falls to 51.2%

SINGAPORE - There were 1,103 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Monday (Nov 29), up from 747 on Sunday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.69, consistent with Sunday's figure, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is the 17th day in a row that the growth rate is below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 51.2 per cent on Monday, down from 57.4 per cent on Sunday.

There were nine people aged between 58 and 91 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, the ministry said.

All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 710.

The new infections comprised 1,070 cases in the community, 25 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

Of the community cases, 183 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 263,486.

