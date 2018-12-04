110 dengue cases reported last week

SINGAPORE - There were 110 dengue cases reported in the week ending Dec 1, 13 more cases than in the previous week. It is the first time that there have been more than 100 reported dengue cases in a week this year, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

There are 17 active dengue clusters as of Monday (Dec 3), with the largest located in Bedok.

The Bedok cluster is made up of Block 124 in Bedok Reservoir Road, Blocks 662, 665 and 667 in Jalan Damai, Blocks 645, 648, 649, 650, 655, 656, 657, 658, 659, 660 in Jalan Tenaga, as well as Kaki Bukit Crescent and Kaki Bukit Road 3.

NEA advised that members of the public who are planning to go on vacation should mosquito-proof their homes before travelling. These prevention measures include covering toilet bowls and turning over water storage containers.

Residents are also advised to add sand granular insecticide to places that mosquitoes could potentially breed as well as areas where stagnant water cannot be removed.

Dengue updates can be found on the NEA website, Stop Dengue Now Facebook page or NEA's myENV app.