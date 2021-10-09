11 Singaporeans aged between 56 and 90 die of Covid-19; 3,703 new cases reported

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Covid-19 death toll rose to 153 after 11 more people, aged between 56 and 90, died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Oct 9).

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Five were men and six were women, all Singaporeans.

Four of them were vaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining four were unvaccinated.

All except one had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Among them was a 56-year-old who had been partially vaccinated against the virus and had multiple conditions.

Saturday was the 20th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,703 new Covid-19 infections, MOH said, including 2,868 new cases in the community, 832 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

This is the fifth day in a row cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore, and there were 113 more infections than the previous day's 3,590.

The local cases include 611 people above age 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 124,157.

