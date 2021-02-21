11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 11 Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday (Feb 21) - all imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

They bring Singapore's total to 59,869.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details on the new cases will be shared on Sunday night, added MOH.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 110 million people. More than 2.4 million people have died.