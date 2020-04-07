106 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 39 linked to known clusters at foreign worker dormitories

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (April 7) said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the total, 103 are local cases and three are imported. They bring the total number of cases here to 1,481.

Among the local cases, links to existing clusters have been established for 52 cases, of which 39 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories. Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 41 cases.

Among the new cases announced are three women aged 88 to 97 who are part of the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster, which now has 16 cases.

There were 33 patients discharged on Tuesday. To date, a total of 377 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 627 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 29 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.