1,053 new cases in community; 3 seniors die

Three elderly people have died of Covid-19 complications, taking the death toll here to 76. This month has seen 21 deaths, exceeding the previous high of 18 last month.

A total of 1,443 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH), down from Friday's record of 1,650 infections. The local cases yesterday included 1,053 in the community and 371 among dormitory residents. Of these, 280 were seniors above 60 years old. The remaining 19 cases were imported.

The three who died were two Singaporean men and a Singaporean woman. The first, a 71-year-old man, had been vaccinated and had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate; thyrotoxicosis, in which abnormally high thyroid hormones are produced; and high cholesterol. With his advanced age, this made him more susceptible to severe illness, said MOH.

The second man, 62, was partially vaccinated and had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The unvaccinated 71-year-old woman had a history of diabetes, end-stage renal failure, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of 18,629 infected patients have had no or mild symptoms, 1.7 per cent required oxygen support, 0.2 per cent needed intensive care, and 0.1 per cent died. The total tally of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 85,953.

Currently, 1,142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, up from 1,092 the day before. Among them are 165 people who need oxygen supplementation, up from 162 the day before. There are also 27 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 23 on Friday. Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 158 are seniors above the age of 60.