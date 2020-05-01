102-year-old who is Singapore's oldest coronavirus survivor discharged on May 1

SINGAPORE - Madam Yap Lay Hong, 102, is Singapore's oldest coronavirus survivor.

She was discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Friday (May 1).

Madam Yap was among 16 residents and staff at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home who caught the virus - a cluster that led to a ban on visitors to all nursing and old folks' homes in April.

Lee Ah Mooi stated on Facebook on Friday afternoon: "Today is a day of happiness as we welcome home our residents who fought hard to recover and overcome the Covid-19 virus.

"They were discharged from the hospitals and are now resting well at the home. We thank the heroic and selfless efforts of our front-line healthcare colleagues who nursed them back to health."

One 96-year-old resident remains in hospital, but her condition has been stable, Lee Ah Mooi administrator Then Kim Yuan told The Straits Times.

Madam Yap, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, is among the rare centenarians worldwide battling Covid-19. The oldest to survive the virus is a Dutch woman in the Netherlands, 107-year-old Cornelia Ras, who recovered in about 20 days.

The virus has proven fatal for 15 in Singapore, of whom two, both aged 86, were residents of Lee Ah Mooi.

Madam Yap, who has five children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, was tested positive on April 1.



At 102 years old, Madam Yap Lay Hong is Singapore's oldest survivor of Covid-19. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ALAN HO



Her second son, Mr Alan Ho, told The Straits Times last week that his mother has always been in good health and he was "confident she can pull through".

Mr Ho, 72, a retired office manager, said: "When the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, I already told my mother about it and how it had infected tens of thousands of people and many had died. I told her she must be careful. She kept saying the situation is so serious."

Mr Then described Madam Yap as "fiercely independent and mobile even at the age of 102, and she takes daily walks and bathes herself under supervision".

He said: "Her daily lifestyle and even overcoming Covid-19 are a true testament to her resilience and tenacity. Her story shines a light of hope in all of us overcoming this battle as a nation and community."