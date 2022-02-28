10-year-old is always hungry, no matter how much he eats

His rare genetic condition means his family must help him plan, manage his meals and daily life

Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Mealtimes are coveted affairs for 10-year-old David Soo, who is constantly driven by the urge to eat. It is not a pleasurable live-to-eat feel that many enjoy, but an uncontrollable hunger that he has to wrestle with for the rest of his life.

David has Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS, a complex neurodevelopmental and genetic condition that leaves him with no hunger-off switch, which means he does not have that sense of feeling satisfied after a meal. His stomach simply does not tell his brain that he is full.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 28, 2022, with the headline 10-year-old is always hungry, no matter how much he eats. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top