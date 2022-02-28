10-year-old is always hungry, no matter how much he eats

Mealtimes are coveted affairs for 10-year-old David Soo, who is constantly driven by the urge to eat. It is not a pleasurable live-to-eat feel that many enjoy, but an uncontrollable hunger that he has to wrestle with for the rest of his life.

David has Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS, a complex neurodevelopmental and genetic condition that leaves him with no hunger-off switch, which means he does not have that sense of feeling satisfied after a meal. His stomach simply does not tell his brain that he is full.