10 seniors die from Covid-19; new cases fall to 2,263 with fewer swabs done at weekend

SINGAPORE - Ten seniors aged between 73 and 93 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Oct 11).

This takes Singapore's death toll to 172.

Of the seven men and three women, four were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and three were vaccinated.

All had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

Of those who have died of such complications over the past 28 days, 28.7 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH reported a total of 2,263 new Covid-19 infections as at noon on Monday, a decrease from the 2,809 cases reported on Sunday.

Monday's cases comprise 1,949 in the community, 306 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

Most of these cases were tested at the weekend, when there are typically fewer swab tests done at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics, the MOH said.

The local cases include 388 people above 60 years old.

Monday's cases take Singapore's total number of infections to 129,229.

Over the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.2 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU care, 49.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.7 per cent unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As at noon on Monday, 1,698 patients were in hospital. A total of 308 people required oxygen support and 42 were in the ICU.

There were 16,001 people on home recovery, 2,818 in community care facilities and 342 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

MOH added that, so far, about 730,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots.

A total of 438,493 people have received their booster shots and another 125,000 have booked their appointments.

