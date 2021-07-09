Active Covid-19 cases in ICU or those who require oxygen lowest in 18 days: MOH

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Friday (July 9), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, there was one locally transmitted case, which is unlinked.

This is the 12th day in a row of single-digit community cases, while the 10 active cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) or who require oxygen support is the joint-lowest number in the last 18 days.

The other nine cases confirmed on Friday night were imported.

Six were detected on arrival in Singapore and three tested positive during stay-home notice or isolation.

The 10 new coronavirus cases on Friday took Singapore's tally to 62,678.

There are currently 22 active clusters of infection, with three to 94 cases each.

As at Friday, 85 patients remained in hospital. Most were well and under observation, but eight require oxygen and two are in critical condition in the ICU.

The number of cases that require ICU or oxygen support has come down gradually in the last 18 days.

The last low was on Wednesday, when there were three active cases in the ICU and seven cases that needed oxygen supplementation.

Over the last 28 days, two patients died and 21 required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to intensive care.

Among them, 20 were unvaccinated while three had received one dose of the vaccine.

So far, about six million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 46 in the week before to 21 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from six in the week before to nine in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.