10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (April 4), taking Singapore's total to 60,478.

All the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old Myanmar national was the sole Covid-19 community case reported in Singapore, said MOH.

The other 17 cases were imported, with no new cases reported in migrant worker dormitories. Out of all 18 new cases, 17 were asymptomatic.

Saturday's community case, case 61508, is a female domestic worker whose test came back positive on Friday.

She is currently considered an unlinked case, although she was a close contact of case 61184, a 26-year-old Myanmar female national, out of her infectious period.

Case 61508, who is asymptomatic, was tested along with other close contacts of Case 61184 as a precaution, and her serological test result came back positive.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus from a past infection, but MOH said it was not able to definitively conclude that she had been infected before her arrival here.

She arrived from Myanmar on Jan 30 and served her stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Feb 13. Her Covid-19 test during her SHN was negative, and she did not leave the boarding house for foreign domestic workers where she was staying until she started work at her employer's residence on March 9.

Of the imported cases, three are Singapore permanent residents who returned from Brazil, India and Ivory Coast. Two others are student pass holders who arrived from India and the United Arab Emirates, while four others are work pass holders who travelled from India.

Seven others are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of which two are foreign domestic workers. The last remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Myanmar.

All 17 cases were placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

In its statement, MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also been two cases per week in the past two weeks.

With nine patients discharged on Saturday, 60,170 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 41 patients remained in hospital, including one in intensive care, while 212 were recuperating in community facilities.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 128 million people. More than 2.8 million people have died.