10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 10 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all of which were imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The cases involved individuals who returned from Bangladesh, France, the Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

They comprised one Singaporean, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders and one student's pass holder.

Among them was a one-year-old baby girl who returned from the United Arab Emirates, MOH said.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

No community cases were reported.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 57,951.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients and no new coronavirus clusters were announced yesterday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from no cases to two cases in the same period.

With three cases discharged yesterday, 57,817 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases New cases: 10 Imported: 10 (1 Singaporean, 3 work permit holders, 3 work pass holders, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 91 In hospitals: 52 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 39 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,817 Discharged yesterday: 3 TOTAL CASES: 57,951

A total of 52 patients remain in hospital, while 39 are in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.