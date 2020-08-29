10 imported cases and four new infections in community

There were 94 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,666.

They included four community cases who are all Singaporeans, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Only one of the community cases is unlinked - a 25-year-old woman who started showing symptoms on Aug 22.

She was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Thursday.

There were also 10 imported cases among the new patients, comprising three Singaporeans, four permanent residents, one dependant's pass holder, one long-term visit pass holder and one short-term visit pass holder.

Among the imported cases was an 88-year-old Singaporean man and a six-year-old girl who is a dependant's pass holder.

Both had returned from India, and they were confirmed positive on Thursday.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the 80 cases residing in dormitories, 58 are from Sungei Tengah Lodge and had been quarantined earlier.

MOH said most of them were tested during quarantine to determine their status, or were picked up through rostered routine testing.

A coronavirus cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge was announced on Aug 22.

After the cluster was detected, MOH quarantined about 4,500 workers and has tested about 3,000 of them so far.

The ministry added that it expects the number of cases from the dormitory to continue to be high in the coming days until testing of the remaining quarantined workers is completed.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable, at an average of one case per day over the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 94 Imported: 10 (3 Singaporeans, 4 PRs, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 4 (4 Singaporeans) In dormitories: 80 Active cases: 1,302 In hospitals: 71 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 1,231 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,322 Discharged yesterday: 198 TOTAL CASES: 56,666

With 198 cases discharged yesterday, 55,322 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 71 patients remain in hospital while 1,231 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.