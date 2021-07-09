1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There are 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Friday noon (July 9), taking Singapore's total to 62,678, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, one is locally transmitted and nine are imported.

The locally transmitted case is currently unlinked.

Six of the imported cases were detected upon arrival and three cases developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Friday night.