Health screenings, digital ambassadors to help seniors at upgraded Kaki Bukit Community Club

SINGAPORE – Seniors in Kaki Bukit will benefit from health assessments and assistance with digital services at the newly upgraded community club, while those looking for work can receive career advice at a new job hub.

Convenience and accessibility were prioritised in the upgrading works to recognise the growing needs of an ageing population, said grassroots adviser to Aljunied GRC Shamsul Kamar at the opening of the revamped Kaki Bukit Community Club on June 8.

“The upgrading was driven by the demographic shift in Kaki Bukit, where 50 per cent of its residents are in their 50s and older, and from residents’ feedback gathered by me and the Kaki Bukit grassroots leaders,” he added.

Residents can also seek career advice at the new job hub, and be matched to job opportunities at more than 280 different companies and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was guest of honour at the event, said more developments can be expected in Kaki Bukit in the coming years.

“The new Kaki Bukit polyclinic, Eastern General Hospital and Eastern Community Hospital will serve the healthcare needs of residents, especially seniors,” he said.

“And, in the longer run, when the Paya Lebar Air Base is relocated, we can redevelop the surrounding towns to provide even more convenient facilities and amenities for residents, including in Kaki Bukit.”

Seniors can seek assistance from digital ambassadors with using their mobile phones at a new digital office operated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), while lower-income seniors can get help with applying for subsidised smartphone plans under IMDA’s Mobile Access for Seniors’ initiative.

Madam Ng Nak Kee, a retired market stall owner, said she is looking forward to getting help to use her mobile phone.

The 70-year-old said: “Sometimes when I want to read the news online or use Facebook, I’m not too sure where to click because there are too many buttons. So it’ll be convenient for me to ask for help at the community club, since it’s only a five-minute walk from home.”

Health screenings for seniors will also be held at the community club or Residents’ Networks every two months, with the next one in July.

The Agency for Integrated Care has partnered various residents’ networks in Kaki Bukit and active ageing centres to provide such health assessments for the elderly.

Under Project Silver Screen, which is a nationwide functional screening programme for Singaporeans aged 60 and above, seniors can get their eyes, ears and mouth screened for $5 or less.

Kaki Bukit resident Thangavelu Suppiah, 64, said he hopes to tap the health screening offerings at the community club later this year.

The retired security officer said: “I had kidney failure in 2018, so now I’m more conscious about my health. It’s good that I can go for health screenings so close to home, rather than having to travel to a hospital.”

Speaking at the opening of the community club, DPM Heng thanked the grassroots advisers to Aljunied GRC – Mr Shamsul, Mr Victor Lye, Mr Chua Eng Leong, Ms Chan Hui Yuh and Mr Alex Yeo.

He said: “Grassroots advisers play an important role. They listen to residents’ feedback and concerns, and provide direct feedback to the Government. This way, the Government can respond and serve our people better.”