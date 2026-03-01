Health Sciences Authority orders removal of contaminated Rosabella moringa powder capsules

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Specific lots of Rosabella's moringa powder capsules have been potentially contaminated by salmonella. The lot codes can be found at the bottom of the bottle.

SINGAPORE – The public is advised to stop consuming Rosabella’s moringa powder capsules because of possible contamination by salmonella in specific lots.

In a joint statement on March 1, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said they are aware of a recall of specific lots of the product in the US and that the salmonella Newport strain associated with the cases is drug-resistant.

The product was listed for sale on some e-commerce platforms in Singapore and the advertisements have since been taken down following HSA’s instructions to platform administrators to remove them if the specific lots were found.

HSA has also alerted the Health Supplements Industry Association Singapore to inform its members about the affected lots and to stop selling them if they are currently doing so.



Affected lot numbers can be found on HSA’s website.

No cases have been reported in Singapore, but seven salmonella cases in the US have been linked to the affected product with three hospitalisations and no deaths.

Salmonellosis is a notifiable disease under the Infectious Diseases Act, and those who are unwell with symptoms of salmonella infection after consuming the product should seek medical advice promptly, added the statement.

CDA has alerted hospitals and is conducting surveillance with them to monitor for potential drug-resistant salmonella cases. HSA is also monitoring any reports of local adverse events related to the issue.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop taking the affected lots and dispose of the product safely by placing bottles or the capsules in a sealed bag with general household waste.

They should not open the capsules or flush them down toilets and drains. Any surfaces or containers that have come into contact with the product should be carefully cleaned and sanitised to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

The affected Rosabella brand moringa powder capsules have been labelled to say they support sleep, healthy joints and energy levels.

Moringa supplements are generally marketed for their vitamin, protein and antioxidant content, and may be used by elderly individuals and pregnant or lactating women as natural supplements.

Extensively drug-resistant salmonella is resistant to multiple key antibiotics, leading to limited treatment options and increased risk of severe complications.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include fever, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. They usually develop six to 72 hours after consumption and can last four to seven days.

Some people, especially older adults aged 65 and above, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalisation.