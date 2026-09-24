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Health Promotion Board to welcome new chairman from Oct 1

NTUC Enterprise chairman Tan Hee Teck (right) will succeed Wong Kim Yin as Health Promotion Board’s chairman from Oct 1.

SINGAPORE – The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will have a new chairman come Oct 1, with NTUC Enterprise chairman Tan Hee Teck stepping into the role for a three-year term till Sept 30, 2029.

Tan will succeed outgoing chairman Wong Kim Yin , who will retire on Sept 30 from the statutory board that oversees national health promotion and disease prevention programmes, said the Ministry of Health and HPB in a joint statement on Sept 24.

Tan has served on the HPB Board since April 1 , and will bring to his new role more than 20 years of experience in leadership and management across business, public and community sectors, they said.

“Mr Tan will bring diverse experience to his role as HPB’s chairman, and will provide strategic guidance to the Board and leadership team as HPB advances its health promotion efforts,” they said.

At NTUC Enterprise, Tan oversees the group’s social mission, including its impact businesses that support working families.

During his term as the president of the Singapore National Employers Federation , he advocated for employers , promoted workforce development, and played a key role in the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.

The taskforce, which is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong , helps businesses and workers navigate challenges and develops strategies to help them adapt to the economic landscape.

Tan previously served as chairman and chief executive of Resorts World Sentosa , and as CEO of Genting Singapore .

In their statement, MOH and HPB expressed appreciation to Wong for his leadership and contributions to HPB, first as a Board member, and as its chairman since April 1, 2024.

Under Wong’s guidance, HPB has made significant progress in preventive care. These include efforts to reduce Singaporeans’ sodium intake, the launch of Design Guide to improve mental well-being programmes, as well as tech and healthcare partnerships to pilot targeted interventions for at-risk individuals and those with chronic conditions.

During Wong’s tenure, HPB extended its focus on improving children’s health and well-being under the Grow Well SG campaign, equipping parents with resources to build healthy home environments and rolling out personalised Health Plans to kindergartens and primary schools.

HPB also improved its Healthy 365 app, which now has 900,000 active users each month, transforming it from a basic step-tracker into a personalised health companion.