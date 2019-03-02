MOH to define taking of ‘informed consent’ by doctors and review SMC disciplinary process

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health will conduct a "thorough review" of what comprises sufficient information for a patient to give informed consent, Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong said on Saturday (Mar 2).

The ministry will set up a working group to "review the legal position, as well as the practical aspects of taking such consent - what it entails and what the standards are - with a view to providing appropriate guidance for doctors," he said.

He was speaking at a a ceremony where 350 doctors affirmed the Physician's Pledge to have a duty of care to their patients.

Informed consent means what a patient must know - the benefits and risks associated with various treatment options - for them to give the green light to a particular treatment.

The ministry will consult with doctors both in public and private practice as part of the review.

"But let me be clear - this is not about going soft on or compromising on patient safety," he said.

"Acting in the patient's best interests is non-negotiable and remains paramount. What we do not want to have is the practice of defensive medicine, and, as I have explained, being clear on informed consent helps both doctor and patient."

Mr Tong's remarks followed the unprecedented move by the health ministry to get the High Court to review a judgement of the Singapore Medical Council.

The tribunal had fined orthopaedic surgeon Lim Lian Arn the maximum $100,000 for not telling his patient of possible complications from a commonly used steroid injection.

The tribunal's decision caused an uproar within the medical profession because most doctors who prescribe that steroid jab usually do not tell patients of the side effects, which are both rare and transient.

Doctors feared that the tribunal's judgement would set a precedent over the amount of information that they would need to share with their patients and lead to the practice of defensive medicine.

More than 5,000 people have signed an appeal, started by another doctor, Dr Tho Kam San, to share their concerns with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. The subject was also raised in Parliament.

On Saturday, Mr Tong said the ministry will also take the opportunity to review the SMC's regulatory processes and systems.

This will range from the filing of complaints, appeals, composition and decision making processes of the various Complaints Committees and Disciplinary Tribunals, to the adducing of expert evidence and having appropriate sentencing guidelines.

"This is timely, as we seek to constantly improve on the appropriate regulation of the medical profession," he said.

"The SMC and its processes must have, and must be able to maintain, the confidence and trust of medical professionals, patients and the general public," Mr Tong added.