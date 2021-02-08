MOH files police report against private ambulance operator for alleged misrepresentation

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has filed a police report against the Singapore Emergency Ambulance Services (Seas) for allegedly misrepresenting multiple public and private hospitals in its online listings.

This follows feedback that search engine results for ambulances from at least six hospitals lead to the private operator's contact number, said MOH on Monday (Feb 8).

The affected hospitals include Changi General Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Raffles Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"As Seas is not endorsed or provided by the hospitals set out in the list above, and has no authorisation to operate any 'ambulance service bays' or 'ambulance bays' on their behalf, MOH has filed a police report in respect of Seas' misrepresentations," said MOH.

The police are investigating the matter.

"MOH will also consider referring the issue to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore," added MOH.

In 2018, the ministry introduced the Voluntary Accreditation Scheme to ensure the safety and welfare of patients by raising standards.

To be part of the scheme, private ambulance operators must meet a set of requirements, which includes life-saving and infection control protocols. Seas is not part it.

Should the public need to engage private ambulance services, the MOH advises them to refer to the Healthcare Institutions Directory for the list of private ambulance operators accredited under the Voluntary Accreditation Scheme.

The Straits Times has contacted Seas for comment.