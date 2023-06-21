Health Check Podcast: Youth can take charge of their social media use; how parents can help

Dr Murthy said that social media started only about a decade ago and there is not enough research at the moment to show that it is safe for adolescents and children. Young people are going through a critical stage of brain development that can make them more vulnerable to the harmful effects of social media.

He thus issued a call for not just families and young people, but policymakers, technology companies, and researchers to gain a better understanding of the full impact of social media use, maximise the benefits and minimize the harms of social media platforms, and create safer, healthier online environments to protect children.

In Singapore, it is not uncommon to see upper primary school children with their own mobile phones. Some teachers use Whatsapp to communicate with their secondary school students.

In this episode, Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo talks to Ms Joanne Wong, the head of Touch Cyber Wellness, a service of TOUCH Community Services, about the issues that she sees here, and what parents and young people can do to protect themselves.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:29 Youth social media consumption issues in Singapore

4:41 Signs of excessive social media use

7:51 How parents can help their children understand the importance of having a life outside of social media

13:15 Cyber wellness issues in Singapore

21:25 What parents can do to protect youth from social media harms

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Read more: https://str.sg/iJqa

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!