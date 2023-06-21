Health Check Podcast: Youth can take charge of their social media use; how parents can help

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
In May, the United States surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy, who is known as the nation’s doctor, issued an advisory on social media and youth mental health to warn young people of the possible effects of excessive social media use.
Dr Murthy said that social media started only about a decade ago and there is not enough research at the moment to show that it is safe for adolescents and children. Young people are going through a critical stage of brain development that can make them more vulnerable to the harmful effects of social media.
He thus issued a call for not just families and young people, but policymakers, technology companies, and researchers to gain a better understanding of the full impact of social media use, maximise the benefits and minimize the harms of social media platforms, and create safer, healthier online environments to protect children.
In Singapore, it is not uncommon to see upper primary school children with their own mobile phones. Some teachers use Whatsapp to communicate with their secondary school students.
In this episode, Straits Times senior health correspondent Joyce Teo talks to Ms Joanne Wong, the head of Touch Cyber Wellness, a service of TOUCH Community Services, about the issues that she sees here, and what parents and young people can do to protect themselves.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:29 Youth social media consumption issues in Singapore
4:41 Signs of excessive social media use
7:51 How parents can help their children understand the importance of having a life outside of social media
13:15 Cyber wellness issues in Singapore
21:25 What parents can do to protect youth from social media harms
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Read more: https://str.sg/iJqa
Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!