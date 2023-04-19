Health Check Podcast: Will I lose weight with the Healthy Keto Diet, developed at NUH in Singapore?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Dieting is very challenging for many people. In fact, most people regain the weight they lost, after a year, but what if you need to lose some weight because of your health? Obesity is, after all, a disease that increases the risk of other health issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea and others.
Dr Lim Su Lin, chief dietitian at the National University Hospital, held a press event recently to talk about how her Healthy Keto Diet is different from the traditional keto diet, and how it has benefitted many trial participants who are from the hospital.
She said the healthy keto diet is an effective diet for those who are overweight or have obesity and want to lose weight safely. She said it also does not lead to higher bad cholesterol levels. This diet is, however, not suitable for some groups of people, including those who are pregnant, underweight or have eating disorders.
ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Lim as they also discuss the type of cooking oils to use and examples of low-carbohydrate fruits.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:57 Is the healthy keto diet mainly about carb reduction and healthy eating?
6:38 What makes healthy keto diet different from the rest?
11:04 Examples of healthy fats, low carb foods, low carb fruits, with price consideration factored in too
15:23 Mistakes people make when going on a keto diet?
19:34 A 1-day sample menu of the Healthy Keto Diet
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
